The Guilford County Sheriff is investigating a shooting that left one of their own injured.

GREENSBORO -- A deputy is shot Tuesday morning after trying to serve criminal papers on a suspect, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. 

The deputy is receiving medical care, but the sheriff‘s office has not released the deputy’s condition.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Poag said the shooting happened about 7 a.m. and that deputies did not return fire.

Poag has not released information about who shot the deputy or the name of the suspect who was being served. 

That suspect is in custody.

