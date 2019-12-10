GREENSBORO -- A deputy is shot Tuesday morning after trying to serve criminal papers on a suspect, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy is receiving medical care, but the sheriff‘s office has not released the deputy’s condition.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Poag said the shooting happened about 7 a.m. and that deputies did not return fire.
Poag has not released information about who shot the deputy or the name of the suspect who was being served.
That suspect is in custody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.