GREENSBORO — When a Browns Summit man aimed a gun at his wife's head it was a Guilford County deputy who lunged for the weapon and took two bullets to his own body.
On Monday, Congressman Mark Walker honored Deputy Matthew "Logan" Self with the Congressional Badge of Bravery, an award for law enforcement officers who performed an act of bravery in the line of duty.
"Logan you stood literally between; you put your life and your body between someone who couldn't protect themselves," said U.S. Attorney Matt Martin "That is bravery and that is why we honor you: you put your life on the line."
Self had no way of knowing that when he responded at 5:37 p.m., Feb. 27, 2017, to a 911 call hangup in Browns Summit that he and two other people would be shot.
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said Self's instinct to protect a citizen is a tribute to his training, skills and character.
Sheriff's Captain Brian Hall said he handled the internal investigation of the shooting and walked away with this thought: "I think sometimes God places us where we need to be at just the right moment in time whether we want to be there or not, because I’m going to be honest with you I’m not certain the outcome would have been the same if anyone else would have responded."
Self heard a couple arguing when he approached the house. He knocked on the door and Donald Ordie Meador Jr. answered.
As Self began asking Meador questions, a woman quickly walked passed them.
Deputies said that's when Self saw Meador pull out a handgun and point it at the back of the woman's head.
Self lunged for it.
The woman, Meador's wife, ran while the two men exchanged gunfire.
Meador was shot in the foot and the chest but he was wearing a ballistic vest that stopped the bullet from his chest.
Self was shot in the left bicep and hip.
The shooting caused him to fall from the front porch onto the ground and his service weapon malfunctioned.
Deputies said Meador turned his attention back to his wife, who was running toward a wooded area and he began firing at her.
Self radioed for help and used the heel of his boot to clear a gun malfunction. Then he ran for cover and fired several additional rounds at Meador before collapsing in a ditch in the woods where he began bleeding out.
Meador barricaded himself inside the house, but came out after gas was injected into the dwelling. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his mouth and was treated at a hospital. His case is still pending.
As Self's story was told during the ceremony, Guilford County Board of Commissioner Chairman Alan Branson reminded the audience of the Bible passage from John 15:13 that says, "Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends."
He said Self exemplified the passage that day.
Self's colleagues found him and doctors were able to save the deputy, who has been with the sheriff’s office since Feb. 24, 2014.
"There's some nerve damage as far as sensationalized tingling but other than that, relatively the strength has come back," Self said. "I thank the physical therapist and everyone who pushed me through it and encouraged me through my goal of getting back to patrol."
July is a busy month for Self, aside from receiving the award Monday, he proposed to Krista Tindal two weeks ago and is joining the N.C. Highway Patrol next week.
"A lot of people will do a lot of things to impress certain people," Walker told Self. "Now Deputy Logan Self, I don't know if this was all about impressing Krista or not — your fiance — but I don't know that I recommend that for all of us."
In addition to his badge, Self also received a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol.