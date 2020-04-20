GRAHAM - Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager missing since Saturday night.
Jasmine Nicole Dollar, 17, left her home at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday in a vehicle with other people, according to a news release from Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
She was wearing a white sweater, grey leggings, and unknown color tennis shoes when she left her home. She may be in Randolph or Guilford County with people she knows.
The news release described her as 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair with purple roots.
Deputies ask that if you know Dollar's location, call Alamance County Crime Stoppers 336-229-7100 or call 911.
