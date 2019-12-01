The National Weather Service is warning motorists of dense fog that is developing Sunday night across parts of the Triad and Piedmont.
This will likely continue through midnight. Visibilities could be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
Motorists should drive slowly and use caution, forecasters said. After midnight, the fog will start to lift as a cold front pushes east through the region.
