GREENSBORO — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of the Democratic presidential hopefuls, will campaign here on Thursday, campaign officials announced today.

Klobuchar will attend a grassroots event late Thursday morning, the campaign said in an email. No further details were immediately available. She'll also head to an afternoon event in Raleigh.

A U.S. senator representing Minnesota since 2007, Klobuchar is polling at No. 6 for the Democratic nomination, according to RealClearPolitics' average of national polls. She’s polling at 5.3% in North Carolina and 6.3% nationally.

By comparison, Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is No. 5 with 10% in North Carolina and 9.8% nationally.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is at the top with 21.7% in North Carolina and 29.3% nationally, according to RealClearPolitics.

Early voting ends Saturday for the March 3 primary.

