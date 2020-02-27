Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
GREENSBORO — Presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a campaign swing Thursday morning through the Gate City to take part in a panel discussion on voting rights and election security.
Her campaign rented space in the International Civil Rights Center & Museum for the event that drew about 100 area residents.
Klobuchar said at the outset, she hoped to focus the discussion on the need to make it easier to vote, improve election security and tighten the rules governing money in politics.
"I thought it would be important to have this discussion here in North Carolina because of the struggles you've had here with voting rights," said Klobuchar, one of a half dozen Democrats currently thought to have some potential to win their party's presidential nomination.
Klobuchar, who has represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate since 2007, said it was also meaningful to focus on voting topics at the former Woolworth's turned museum, commemorating the 1960 sit-ins that integrated the store's lunch counter and helped ignite the civil rights movement nationwide.
Others on the panel with Klobuchar included N.C. Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, Raleigh-area state Rep. Sydney Batch, and Derick Smith, an activist who teaches at N.C. A&T.
After the hour-long event, Klobuchar left for Raleigh where she was to hold an afternoon campaign rally followed by a Fox News Town Hall this evening at 6:30.
