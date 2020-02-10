Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will campaign in Greensboro and Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to a news release from his staff.
Coinciding with the first day of early voting in North Carolina, Bloomberg will appear at 9:30 a.m at his Greensboro field office at 300 S. Elm St.. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m., according to the release.
The billionaire former mayor of New York City will appear in Winston-Salem at 7:30 a.m. at a yet to be determined location. Doors for that event will open at 7 a.m.
He also is appearing in Raleigh later in the day.
This will be Bloomberg’s third visit to North Carolina. He previously visited Raleigh, Charlotte, and Fayetteville.
“Thursday is a critical day as voters across North Carolina will have their first chance to help our country turn the page on Donald Trump’s disastrous presidency,” James Mitchell, North Carolina State Director for Mike Bloomberg 2020, said in the release.
The stops are part of the last leg of the Bloomberg campaign’s “Get It Done Express,” a coast-to-coast bus tour, featuring surrogates and supporters who have been discussing Bloomberg’s record on health care, gun safety and climate change, according to the release.
Bloomberg is running as a moderate who can bring together Democrats, independents and disaffected Republicans to defeat Trump.
He entered the race among concerns from establishment Democrats about whether former Vice President Joe Biden, who was seen as the leading moderate in the race, would be able to clinch the nomination over more liberal opponents like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and he has spent more than $300 million of his own fortune to air television ads.
Bloomberg is skipping campaigning for the Democratic nomination in the four early states, focusing instead on states like North Carolina that vote in the March 3 “Super Tuesday” contests, when the largest number of delegates are up for grabs.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
