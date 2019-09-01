WINSTON-SALEM — Problem deer at Smith Reynolds Airport may soon be a thing of the past with Winston-Salem’s passage of an ordinance allowing wildlife professionals to use rifles to eliminate the deer.
Officials have set up blocks of time in September, October and November in which the deer would be killed.
Airport Director Mark Davidson said shooting won’t take place in all the days blocked off, but that wildlife officers doing the work need flexibility in the dates to take into account the weather and other scheduling issues.
Officials have said that maybe 15 deer need culling from the airport property. They say it could take three to four weeks to kill all the deer by shooting them at night one or two nights a week.
The Winston-Salem City Council voted 6-1 on Aug. 19 to amend an existing section of the city code to allow the elimination of the deer to go forward.
A crew of three wildlife officers will shoot the deer during night expeditions to the airport property. They will use infrared devices and night-vision equipment, which will assist them in their task and prevent lights from bothering anyone around the airport.
The rifles used by the wildlife officers will have noise suppression. Officials say they will take care not to fire weapons in a direction that could hurt someone.
The blocks of time that have been set off are Sept. 9-20, Oct. 7-18 and Nov. 11-22.
Davidson said wildlife officers usually like to carry on their work in the fall when the leaves are off the trees and deer are more easily spotted.
But at Smith Reynolds, the deer problem is such that action is needed sooner rather than later, Davidson said.
“I think it is pretty urgent,” Davidson said. “We are observing wildlife and get calls to chase them off.”
Planes have been damaged in collisions with deer, and pilots have had to abort takeoffs because of deer on the runway.
So far, no one has been hurt, but airport officials say getting rid of the deer is clearly the most urgent safety concern.
When someone sights a deer on the runway, Davidson said, an effort is made to scare off the animal.
“We have a fire department as well as maintenance workers, so whoever is available will drive out,” he said. “They will use bangers or honk horns, but usually the deer are gone by the time they get out there.”
The airport has fencing, but it is obviously not completely deer-proof fencing. Davidson told city officials this spring that eight-foot fencing has been installed along 200 yards of the airport perimeter, but that the fencing cost $150,000 to install and more needs doing.
The slaughtered deer will be dressed on site and taken to Asheboro, where a meat processor will produce frozen venison for donation to local agencies that serve the hungry, including Samaritan Ministries, Second Harvest, Catholic Social Services and the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.
Wildlife officers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will do the culling at no cost to the city. Jimmy Capps, a wildlife biologist who presented the plan to the city in April, said that while work will start while the leaves are still green, officials may have to return in winter for another round.
“When everything is green, the deer can be much harder to detect, and they are not as active,” he said. “They don’t move around as much. We prefer to do our work after the first frost, when things are cooler.”
During the Aug. 19 meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council, one person asked why deer couldn’t be tranquilized and removed.
Capps said that is not an option.
“The reason we can’t tranquilize them is because of the possibility of spreading disease,” Capps said. “North Carolina Wildlife Resources will not allow us to move deer.”
The risk is that by moving a deer from the airport property to another location, Capps said, a sick deer may be inadvertently placed into a healthy herd and spread disease.
