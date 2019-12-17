GREENSBORO — Deena Hayes-Greene and Linda Welborn were elected chairwoman and vice chairwoman, respectively, of the Guilford County Board of Education Tuesday night.
Board members voted 5-4 to reelect Hayes-Greene as the board’s chair. Voting fell mostly along party lines, with five of the board’s six Democrats voting for Hayes-Greene. Democrat Darlene Garrett sided with the board’s three Republicans.
For vice chair, the board went through multiple rounds of voting before finally electing Welborn.
Board member Darlene Garrett nominated Welborn, Winston McGregor nominated T. Dianne Bellamy-Small and Khem Irby nominated herself.
The vote deadlocked, with four people voting for Welborn, four for Bellamy-Small and one for Irby.
Jill Wilson, the school board’s lawyer, told members to vote again for either Welborn or Bellamy-Small.
But Irby initially refused to vote for either, choosing to abstain. The board deadlocked again.
Irby made a motion to table the vote until the next meeting — which was rejected as was Bellamy-Small’s motion to hold a brief recess.
Members voted once more. This time, Welborn won by a margin of 6-3.
Later, board members voted to approve a contract with CherryRoad Technologies so that the district’s aged financial, human resources and payroll systems can be replaced.
