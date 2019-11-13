A deadly vehicle crash on U.S. 421 Wednesday morning closed the northbound lane near N.C. 62 in Pleasant Garden.

One person was killed in the fiery crash near milemarker 189 heading north, WGHP-Channel 8 reported.

Northbound traffic was rerouted onto the N.C. 62 exit. The N.C. Department of Transportation estimates the road will reopen at 2 a.m.

