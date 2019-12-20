GREENSBORO — After nearly two decades, Darlene Garrett said Friday she’s decided not to run again for her District 5 seat on the Guilford County Board of Education.
In Garrett’s absence, no one else has filed to run in the Democratic primary. Only one Republican, Michelle C. Bardsley, is running in the GOP primary.
Both primaries are March 3.
The deadline to file for most offices up for election in 2020 was Friday. Candidates for any Guilford County school board races still have the possibility of getting on the ballot for November by running as an unaffiliated candidate and collecting enough signatures on a petition supporting their run.
Garrett said Friday she will have had 20 years on the board when she finishes her term in 2020 and thinks it’s time to retire. Specifically, she doesn’t think she can continue to serve with Superintendent Sharon Contreras.
She explained that Contreras used to ask her and other board members to meet privately and separately once a month. A little over a year ago the superintendent stopped inviting her, Garrett said, while continuing to meet with other board members.
“It’s just hard to be effective when you can’t really have communication with the superintendent,” Garrett said. “It’s clear to me that she doesn’t care to meet with me and doesn’t want to hear my concerns.”
Contreras responded briefly by email to a New & Record request for comment.
“I wish Mrs. Garrett nothing but the best,” Contreras said. “She has worked tirelessly for nearly two decades to support the students of Guilford County and should be commended for the many successes the district has experienced during her tenure.”
In a news release, Bardsley, the sole candidate in District 5’s GOP primary, said she is a businesswoman and career-tech teacher in the Wake County schools. She stressed a need for the district to focus on educator development and compensation as well as readying students to be successful in a global economy.
“It will be my joy and privilege to serve on the Guilford County Board of Education,” she said.
Here’s a look at the other school board races:
District 1
T. Dianne Bellamy-Small will face two challengers in the Democratic primary.
No one filed to run in the Republican primary.
Bellamy-Small recently completed a term as the board’s vice chairwoman and highlighted her recent work with bus drivers when some were threatening to walk off the job. She also stressed her advocacy for better pay and benefits for classified staff.
“I support the leadership of the superintendent, Dr. Sharon Contreras, and the hard work of all the district’s employees,” she wrote in an email.
Jeff Golden, who recently served on the High Point City Council and works as a practical nurse, said he is eager to gain a seat on the school board because of his passion for serving youth, having founded two nonprofit groups to help young people.
“It’s something I’ve been looking at for quite some time,” he said about his decision to run.
Ron Tuck, a plaster and restoration contractor, said he is concerned about violence against teachers and interested in getting his ideas heard on apprenticeship programs for skilled trades.
“I am tired of the grandstanding that I’ve seen that goes on at the board meetings,” he said.
District 3
Incumbent Pat Tillman is the only candidate in the Republican primary, while Blake Odum is the only candidate in the Democratic primary.
The two will meet in November’s general election.
Tillman said he’s excited to guide the district during key decisions about school facilities and to help lead the rollout of new Signature Academy career and technology programs. The first five of those programs debuted this summer and followed a long planning process that Tillman helped shepherd.
Odum is a youth development coordinator at Vandalia Elementary, a member of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Commission, a motivational speaker and nonprofit leader. He said he respects and admires Tillman, but has experience as an educator that Tillman lacks.
“There is a dire need to have people on school board who have been deeply involved in the day-to-day work of public education,” said Odum, who, if elected, would resign from Vandalia.
District 7
Incumbent Byron Gladden and opponents Bettye Taylor Jenkins and Jayvon Johnson are all running in the Democratic primary. No one is running in the Republican primary.
In an interview, Gladden talked about voting against the closure of Hampton Elementary School as well as his opposition to a proposed, but not enacted, closure of Gateway Education Center.
“I am seeking reelection because the same community that asked me to run has asked me to run again in 2020,” he said. “I am very in tune with what District 7 needs. For the past three years, I have served without fail and I have grown in this position.”
Bettye Taylor Jenkins is a former teacher, social worker and community-service work coordinator who retired from Guilford County Schools in 2016 after more than 20 years. She ran as an unaffiliated candidate in 2016.
Jenkins talked about ideas for helping improve low-performing schools and her concern that the school board has lost its focus on student achievement.
She also suggested she could help unify the board.
“I am a great listener,” she explained. “I am not one that will be belligerent or argue. I feel that we can all come to sensible common ground where we can make things in the best interest of children.”
Jayvon Johnson is a youth pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro and former teacher at Allen Middle School. He spoke about seeing families face cycles of poverty and trying to help them forge a path out.
“My passion is to see generational curses be broken and I believe education can be used as one of those tools to assist with that,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.