Joseph Alfred McNeil, right, and Judy Rashid share a moment after the wreath laying ceremony at the February One Monument at the 60th Sit-In Anniversary Breakfast Celebration on North Carolina A&T campus in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, January 31, 2020.
A screenshot shows Google paid homage on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, to the Greensboro Four and the 1960 sit-in at the Woolworth lunchcounter in downtown Greensboro.
Screenshot of Google
Maya Angelou speaks during the Juneteenth service at Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sunday, June 19, 2011.
Bruce Chapman/Winston-Salem Journal
As part of recognizing Black History Month, Google's daily doodle today features a seminal moment in civil rights history that took place in Greensboro.
On Feb. 1, 1960, N.C. A&T freshmen David Richmond, Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.) walked from campus to the Woolworth’s lunch counter on Elm Street. They bought a few toiletries to establish themselves as customers, then sat down at the whites-only lunch counter and silently, mannerly asked to be served.
They became known as the Greensboro Four, and their actions began a movement that spread across the South, eventually culminating in integrated lunch counters and restaurants.
Click on the link below the doodle to see the most searched items on Google relating to black history.
Google says that, of those four A&T students who kicked off the sit-in movement, the most searched in America is Joseph McNeil, who went on to become a major general in the U.S. Air Force.
Another familiar name with Triad ties pops up in Google's "most searched" for Black History Month: poet Maya Angelou. The author of “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” Angelou was a professor at Wake Forest University for more than 30 years.
She has the most searched poem in America, “Still I Rise,” which was published in 1978. Google says search interest in the phrase “still i rise tattoo” has increased 140% in the United States since Angelou’s death in 2014.
