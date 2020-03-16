Crazy Crab opening, heroic rescue and school closure order are among our most popular posts last week
Some of our most-read stories at Greensboro.com from the past week.
- By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com
Crazy Crab is opening its third Triad location in Greensboro on Thursday.
- By Susie C. Spear sspear@rockinghamnow.com
EDEN — Dominique Jacobs felt adrenaline take over his senses Monday night as he rushed to help a man here from a burning house.
- BY LEE O. SANDERLIN Winston-Salem Journal
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Saturday requiring all public schools in the state to close for at least two weeks beginning Monday …
- By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com
Local food pantries benefit from food leftover after the cancellation of tournaments at the Greensboro Coliseum.
- By Richard M. Barron richard.barron@greensboro.com
The local developer said in a Twitter announcement on Tuesday that the hotel will complement his Hyatt Place hotel across North Eugene from the new hotel.
