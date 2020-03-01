Business 85 crash

Site of crash on Business 85 that has shut down two lanes.

 N.C. Department of Transportation

A vehicle crash has closed two of three northbound lanes on Business 85 near Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation's website.

The 10:55 a.m. crash near at mile marker 29 is impacting traffic and the lanes are not expected to reopen until about 2 p.m., according to the website. 

Recommended for you

Load comments