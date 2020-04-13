GREENSBORO — City officials are preparing for what may be inevitable — a roughly $1.5 million drop in revenue resulting from the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greensboro receives about $58 million a year from Guilford County’s sales tax, which is collected by the state and then returned to the city every quarter. The 2% sales tax is levied on top of the state’s 4.75% sales tax.
But with bars and retail establishments temporarily closed in a statewide attempt to cut down on the potential number of coronavirus cases, there are fewer sales to tax.
The news comes as an N.C. State report shows that counties and cities across North Carolina could face financial hardship as the economy continues to flatten.
Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said it’s impossible to know right now how badly Greensboro’s revenue will decline. The city is only just now getting its receipts from the state for January, a time when the economy was in better health.
Davis said Monday he is estimating the city’s sales-tax receipts could be down at least $1.5 million in the fourth quarter. Or more.
“We’re going to work toward expecting losses up to $2 million,” Davis said. “We feel we’re being prudent.”
In preparation, the city has instituted a hiring freeze while department heads are being asked to limit expenses and overtime pay.
Davis said the North Carolina League of Municipalities is giving cities some guidance on what to expect from the economic impact.
The N.C. State report, released last week, is pessimistic. While the report doesn’t list cities by name, and shows counties rated by a broad scale, it recognizes Guilford County among those in the state to be considered “borderline” for its fiscal health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Forsyth County, by comparison, is listed as “healthy.”
The report’s picture, at its most extreme, gets worse if the coronavirus outbreak were to cause sales-tax receipts to fall by as much as 50% through all of fiscal 2021, which begins July 1.
If that worst-case scenario came true, the finances of Guilford County — and, of course, Greensboro — would become “stressed” as a result.
The study’s authors said their purpose is not to raise alarm.
“With ... planning and preparation, adjustments can be made or help sought from the state to ensure the continued operation of local governments,” the report said.
