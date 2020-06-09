GREENSBORO — A COVID-10 outbreak has occurred at Dismas Charities, according to the latest update from state health officials.
Six residents and one staff member associated with the facility at 307 N. Church St. have contracted the disease, but no deaths have been reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to its website, Dismas Charities operates as a nonprofit providing residential services for ex-convicts re-entering society. A phone call seeking comment from officials there late Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned.
NCDHHS releases updated numbers for congregate living facilities, which include nursing homes and other residential care facilities, on Tuesdays and Fridays.
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days, at minimum.
No changes were reported at the other six other facilities in Guilford County with ongoing outbreaks since Friday's state report. There are a total of 241 confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus associated with area congregate living facilities, according the state's data, and 25 related deaths.
Those six facilities include Clapp's Nursing Center, Piedmont Christian Home, Camden Health and Rehabilitation, Brighton Gardens of Greensboro, Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation and Malachai House II.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.