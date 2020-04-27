GREENSBORO — Hundreds of area residents knew Bette A. Weatherly as that outgoing saleslady in the kids’ clothing section at the former Belk’s store in what is now Four Seasons Town Centre.
Regular customers could rely on her to help them save a buck or two by setting aside items she knew they’d want and alerting them just before those items went on sale.
“People adored her; they just loved her,” Sharon Goad, her daughter, recalls. “She was funny. She loved to pick at people and make them laugh.”
But the 93-year-old great-grandmother met a sad end last week when she became one of Guilford County’s first nursing home residents to die of COVID-19.
Surrounded by caregivers at Clapp’s Nursing Center while some of her family looked on remotely via FaceTime, the lifelong Guilford County resident struggled in vain against a brutal disease her survivors believe too many underestimate.
“She was tested on Saturday, the results came back on Monday, and she died on Wednesday,” daughter Karon Monnett said.
The family prominently noted in her obituary, published Sunday in the News & Record, that she “passed away from COVID-19 at Clapp’s Nursing Home on April 22, 2020.”
“We wanted to send a message,” Goad said Monday. “People need to stay home. She lived 93 years and did not deserve to die like that.”
“I think this really did hit home for a lot of people down this way,” said the resident of the Pleasant Garden area. “It’s here, folks, wake up.”
Her mother’s death occurred less than a week after managers at the Pleasant Garden nursing home learned the virus had infiltrated their facility.
Discovering on April 17, a Friday, that one of their residents had tested positive after being hospitalized for another health reason, administrators at Clapp’s had all residents and staff tested, they announced last week.
They initially reported that in addition to the resident in the hospital, 20 residents had tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 12 staff members.
On Monday, Clapp’s administrator Danielle Hollowell said via email that “we currently have 23 residents in the facility who have tested positive, plus one resident who remains hospitalized ...”
“Due to privacy issues, I cannot comment on the specific health details of individual residents. I can confirm that we have had two COVID-19 related deaths,” Hollowell said.
“We are continuing to work closely with local and state health officials and following their recommendations,” she added. “Our staff members are doing everything we can to protect our residents and prevent the spread of the virus.”
Hollowell did not respond to a follow-up question from the News & Record seeking more information about the nursing center’s second COVID-19 death.
Clapp’s is one of four, “congregate living” sites in Guilford County with what the state calls “ongoing outbreaks” of COVID-19 under way.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an ongoing outbreak as two current cases of COVID-19 confirmed by lab testing.
Monday’s new list of almost 70 sites statewide includes one other Guilford County nursing home, Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro, where state records indicate officials are dealing with six, “lab confirmed” cases of the highly contagious virus.
Newly released state data also show ongoing outbreaks at the Heritage Greens senior living community in western Greensboro and Rudd Strawberry Farm on Hicone Road in northeast Greensboro.
The farm has eight cases of lab-confirmed COVID-19, apparently among some of its workers, according to state records.
Heritage Greens has five cases, the state database shows.
No deaths have occurred at any of Guilford’s other three facilities, according to the state’s Monday report.
But it’s not clear how current the state numbers are because instead of the much higher figures that Clapp’s has acknowledged on its own, the list unveiled Monday by DHHS only attributes six positive cases to the Pleasant Garden nursing center and no deaths.
At Camden Health, off Koger Boulevard, administrators recently tested all residents and employees after two people connected with the facility tested positive for the highly contagious illness.
“At this time, less than 10% of our population is affected,” said Jennifer Robinson, a vice president with SanStone Health and Rehabilitation that owns the Greensboro nursing home. “We are following all CDC recommendations and remain in close contact with the Guilford County Health Department as well as state agencies.”
Robinson said the 10% figure for COVID-19 cases at Camden Health included both residents and staff. She said in an email message Monday that “less than 1% of our residents with positive tests are symptomatic.”
Similarly, Hollowell of Clapp’s said that many of that facility’s residents “who have tested positive continue to show no symptoms of COVID-19.”
But Weatherly’s family knows how quickly COVID-19 can become a worst case scenario.
“Mom just went down so fast,” Goad said of her mother, who turned 93 in February. “She had the fever and a cough to start with, then it was just two or three days.”
Her mother had lived at Clapp’s for about three months before coming down with the fatal illness, she said.
Both daughters said they were grateful to the nurses and other staff members who risked their own health to make sure their mother’s last moments were not lived in solitude.
“I love those people because they were so good to Mama,” Monnett said of her caregivers.
The family laid Weatherly to rest Monday, but not before fulfilling one last wish: To visit her church, Bethlehem United Methodist Church, just once more.
So her daughters said the family made sure the funeral procession drove by the church that meant so much to her, as they made their way to the cemetery.
Some members of the congregation were waiting there, Goad said, and and they joined the procession.
