The latest on COVID-19 cases in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 3,651 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 6.6% since Wednesday. Ninety-one of the state's 100 counties have reported at least one case of the coronavirus that has been confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 125 reported cases of coronavirus — an increase of three cases since Wednesday, according to state health officials. Elsewhere, Forsyth County as 105 reported cases. Davidson (78), Randolph (42) and Alamance (29) have reported double-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Also in Guilford County: State health officials say an outbreak of the coronavirus has been reported in a residential care facility somewhere in Guilford County. An outbreak in a congregate living setting is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases confirmed by lab testing. Residential care facilities include adult care homes, family care homes, multi-unit assisted housing, group homes and intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities; nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities are not included in this category. State and county health officials have not identified where the outbreak has occurred or how many people in this particular setting have contracted the coronavirus.
Deaths: 65 statewide, according to state health officials, which is an increase of 12 from Wednesday and 19 from Tuesday. Guilford County's death toll from the coronavirus remains at eight, which is one less than the nine deaths reported in Mecklenburg County. Three other counties have reported three or more deaths: Gaston (3), Johnston (5) and Wilson (3). Randolph and Rockingham counties both have two reported deaths. The second death in Rockingham County, reported Wednesday, was a person in their 70s with other medical conditions.
In a post on its Facebook page about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it had been notified of 125 cases of the coronavirus and has verified nine deaths.
Across the U.S.: As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 395,011 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported to or tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's an increase of 5.5% from Tuesday. The nation's one-day death toll from the coronavirus rose by nearly 6% to stand at 12,754 as of Wednesday.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
