A High Point assisted living facility saw a spike in the reported number of COVID-19 cases among its residents and staff members in the past few days, according to data released by the state on Tuesday.
Piedmont Christian Home has a total of 33 cases of the disease, including 25 residents and eight staff members, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been no deaths there attributed to the illness, according to the report, which is considered preliminary and subject to change.
The facility had four cases of COVID-19 among its residents and two cases among staff members, according the Friday's report from the state.
A message left at Piedmont Christian seeking comment was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
MAY 19 REPORT: COVID-19 Ongoing Outbreaks in Congregate Living Settings
Guilford County has five ongoing outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities and other "congregate" living settings.
The state reported Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden had two additional cases since Friday's report, for a total of 67. There have been 15 deaths involving residents or former residents to the disease, according to DHHS, a figure unchanged since Friday's report.
Camden Health & Rehabilitation in western Greensboro has had 46 cases associated with COVID-19, 32 involving residents and 14 involving staff, and six deaths of residents or former residents, according to Tuesday's report.
There were no changes reported for two other outbreaks in the county since Friday. Malachi House II in eastern Greensboro still has three residents who tested positive and no deaths. Rudd Farm on Hicone Road in northeast Greensboro remains at nine cases and no deaths.
Malachi House is a prison alternative, faith-based residential treatment program that helps men learn vocational skills and find jobs.
The state report does not indicate when deaths occurred. Nursing home administrators have said some deaths connected to their facilities were of former clients determined to have contracted the illness while at their facility.
State health officials define an “ongoing outbreak” at a residential facility as at least two cases of COVID-19 confirmed through lab testing.
An earlier outbreak reported at Heritage Greens in Greensboro has ended, state health officials said. Four cases had been reported at the residential care center.
An outbreak is considered over after 28 days have passed since symptoms first appeared in the last case, state officials have said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate flu-like symptoms, such as fever and cough. However, it can cause severe illness in others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
The vast majority of people recover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.