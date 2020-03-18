The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina increased by more than 50% Wednesday, with at least 63 cases now being reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Tuesday, there were 41 known cases.
The state will likely report at least 10 more cases by Thursday morning, as county health departments, including those in Buncombe, Hoke and Union reported cases throughout the day.
The case totals continue to rise, primarily in Wake, Durham and Mecklenburg counties. There are still only three known cases in the Triad.
State health officials and Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday all cases had been linked to international travel, although officials in Guilford County said the patient there had traveled to Orlando.
The governor warned that, although it is not yet obvious from testing, community spread had likely started. It’s unclear where the newest cases originated.
The state public health lab has tested at least 430 specimens, with thousands more likely tested at university and private labs.
Tuesday, Cooper ordered all restaurants to cease dine-in operations and expanded unemployment benefits. All public schools in the state remain closed.
