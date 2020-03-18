Urban League response

The Winston-Salem Urban League said Wednesday it has taken additional steps related to COVID-19.

It has closed both Winston-Salem Urban League offices to visitors and require staff to work from home when plausible.

It has shifted all 107 participants in its senior community service employment program to paid leave status, "guaranteeing no interruption in pay."

The group has cancelled the 2020 Spring Career Expo with all vendors issued refunds, as well as rescheduled its Whitney M. Young Gala to Oct. 23.