GREENSBORO - COVID-19 cases in Guilford County increased to 31, with neighboring Forsyth County reporting 16 cases, state health officials announced Friday morning.
The total number of known cases of coronavirus in North Carolina now stands at 763, up from 636 reported by Thursday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
A Johnston County man is the third North Carolina resident to die from COVID-19 complications, according to information the N.C. DHHS released Friday. The man, who was in his mid-60s and had underlying medical conditions, died Thursday, officials said.
Two other men, one from Cabarrus County and one from Harnett County, died earlier this week.
Of the residents who have tested positive, 48% are men and 51% are women as of Friday morning. It's unclear if gender was reported in the other 1%, according to the state's data.
State data shows 47% of the positive cases were reported among people ages 25 to 49; 24% among ages 50 to 64; 14% among those 65 and older; 13% among those between 18 and 24; and only 1% among those 17 and younger.
Guilford and Forsyth counties have imposed stay-at-home orders that begin at 5 p.m. Friday to help slow the spread of the virus.
Mecklenburg County has 218 reported COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state. Wake County has 104 cases, and Durham County has 83 as of Friday morning, according to the state's data.
Alamance and Randolph counties have each reported five cases, and Davidson has reported four.
Public and private labs across North Carolina have completed more than 15,100 tests, state health officials said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well this certainly justifies the draconian actions of our Progressive- Socialist leadership. What’s next call out the National Guard, curfew? Maybe martial law.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.