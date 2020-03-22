GREENSBORO - COVID-19 cases are now in the double digits for Guilford and Forsyth counties, with 11 reported in Guilford and 12 in Forsyth, state health officials reported Sunday morning.
The total of reported positive cases across North Carolina rose to 255 on Sunday, up from 184 on Saturday, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
There are no related deaths in North Carolina.
Nearby counties are also seeing cases with Alamance reporting one and Davidson reporting one as of Sunday's update.
Mecklenburg County saw a spike in reported cases from 41 on Saturday to 66 on Sunday. Durham County's cases increased from 37 to 40, and Wake County from 33 to 40, within a day, according to Sunday's data.
Some of North Carolina's most western counties reported their first positive cases with Cherokee County at four cases, and Henderson County with one.
The state's numbers reflect positive results from tests run by the state lab and all hospital and commercial labs. As of Sunday, more than 6,400 tests were completed across the state.
The agency posts data daily on its website at ncdhhs.gov.
