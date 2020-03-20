The number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County and North Carolina as a whole continues to grow, with at least 140 known cases in the state, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.
As of noon Friday, there are at least nine cases of new coronavirus in Forsyth County, an increase from the five cases reported yesterday. In total, the Triad has at least 14 cases, with four known cases in Guilford County and one known case in Davidson County.
Two days ago, there were two known cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. On Thursday, health officials said one of Forsyth County's patients had already recovered from the disease.
Of the nine cases, eight can be linked to travel, according to Assistant County Health Director Tony Lo Giudice. The ninth case is under investigation.
Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift said Thursday his department would not release any information about local cases beyond the minimum required by the state health department.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said community transmission of the disease had begun.
There are no reported COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina. There are more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with at least 150 virus-related deaths nationwide.
More than 3,200 tests for the virus have been completed across the state, according to DHHS.
In a matter of days, testing supplies across the state are no longer in short supply. Burlington based LabCorp, a medical testing supply and laboratory company, announced a major scale-up in its testing capacity, with the ability to perform 20,000 tests a day beginning Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.