The number of known COVID-19 cases in North Carolina approached 300 on Monday, including a second case in Davidson County.
However, counting figures of known cases provided by individual county health departments, the number of statewide case is likely higher than the 297 disclosed today by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There still are no confirmed deaths in North Carolina from the novel coronavirus as of today’s DHHS update.
There were 39 cases statewide a week ago. The biggest factor is the gradual increase of individuals being tested for the virus.
The number of cases in Forsyth County remained at 12 today. Altogether, there are 31 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina: 11 in Guilford, three in Alamance, two each in Davidson and Watauga and one in Davie.
It can take 24 to 48 hours for the cases reported by individual counties to be included in the state figures.
According to Sunday’s DHHS count, Mecklenburg County leads the state with 79 cases, but its health department cites 80. Wake County is listed with 46 by DHHS, but 52 today by its health department with another 54 individuals being evaluated.
Forsyth update
Forsyth Department of Public Health's update for today still attributes just two local cases of COVID-19 to community spread, meaning the person contracted the virus without having traveled outside of the county and wasn’t knowingly in close contact with someone who has it.
The department said it is suspending appointments for birth certificates for home births and affidavits until further notice.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, plans his next detailed briefing for 2 p.m. Thursday at the beginning of the county commissioners meeting.
The NCDHHS COVID-19 helpline can be reached at (866) 462-3821.
On Friday, Winston-Salem State University announced a student who does not live on campus tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials expect the case total to grow locally now that there is evidence of community spread.
“This is why it is crucial that people practice social distancing, hand washing, refrain from mass gatherings and monitor themselves for signs and symptoms, which are cough, fever and shortness of breath,” Swift said.
“If you believe you have been in contact with someone that has been exposed to COVID-19, voluntarily quarantine yourself.”
Although seven of Forsyth’s 12 cases can be attributed to travel or close contact with a person who has the virus, four cases are being investigated by the health department to determine whether they are a result of community spread.
The department has not released any information about where the person who contracted COVID-19 via community spread had visited in recent days.
Wake tightens restrictions
Sunday, Wake health officials tightened a state of emergency by prohibiting public gatherings of 50 or more individuals. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order prohibits public gatherings of 100 for eight weeks, and makes it a criminal violation.
Wake also ordered that public businesses such as gyms, salons, tattoo parlors and spas be closed beginning Monday. Those restrictions will be in effect through at least April 30.
Darshan Patel, director of Wake’s Emergency Operations Center, told The News & Observer of Raleigh that stricter rules, such as shelter-in-place, could kick in if the county sees continued spread of the virus.
But for now the idea, Patel said, is to give enhanced social distancing time to work.
“This is a challenging time, and it requires us to make difficult decisions to keep Wake County residents safe,” Wake commissioner Chairman Greg Ford said in statement.
There are cases of the novel coronavirus in at least 44 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.
At least 8,438 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state as of this morning's briefing. Burlington-based LabCorp announced last week it had the capacity to test 20,000 people a day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.