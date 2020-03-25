GREENSBORO - Guilford County's number of COVID-19 cases is now at 22, with Forsyth reporting 15, state health officials announced Wednesday morning.
The state's total of reported positive cases of the new coronavirus increased to 504, up from the 398 reported Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Guilford's total was 16 as of Tuesday morning. Guilford County officials said in a news release late Tuesday that Guilford has identified its first case of community spread, which is a positive test for COVID-19 where there is no connection to recent travel or exposure to someone else with the respiratory illness caused by this strain of coronavirus.
As of Wednesday morning, Cone Health is not treating anyone who has received a positive result for COVID-19 in any of its hospitals, said Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred.
A patient at High Point Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
This is the first COVID-19 patient to be admitted to a Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospital, according to the release. The person is doing well in isolation at the High Point hospital, the health care system reported.
Throughout the day, the reported number of cases in North Carolina will likely change. The state only releases its data once daily by 11 a.m. on its website, ncdhhs.gov.
Residents with minor symptoms (fever, cough, etc.) should first call their doctor or a health care facility before going anywhere to help minimize exposure to other people.
State health officials say no virus-related deaths have been reported.
Mecklenburg County continues to have the highest volume of positive cases in the state, with 142 cases reported Wednesday morning, up from 104 reported a day earlier. Mecklenburg has issued a "stay at home" order for residents.
Durham and Wake counties are reporting the next highest, with Durham at 70 and Wake at 67 Wednesday morning, according to the state update.
Randolph County has three reported cases, with Alamance and Davidson each reporting two cases, state officials say.
Counties along the Carolina coast and in the mountains are also seeing cases continue to increase. The state reports that more than 10,400 tests were completed as of Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.