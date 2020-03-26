State health officials say Guilford County has 24 reported cases of coronavirus and Forsyth County has 16 as of Thursday morning.
The state total of reported COVID-19 cases is now 636, up from 504 on Wednesday, according to data released Thursday morning from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
To reduce the spread of the virus, Guilford County and the cities of Greensboro and High Point announced a "stay home" order that will begin 5 p.m. Friday and bans all non-essential travel and work through April 16.
Nearby counties saw a slight increase in cases with Alamance at four, and three each in Davidson and Randolph, according to the state's data.
On Wednesday, North Carolina reported its first COVID-19 associated deaths.
A Cabarrus County resident died Tuesday from complications associated with the virus, state officials said. The patient was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions.
State health officials also announced that a Virginia resident traveling through North Carolina had died Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.
The family of Landon Spradlin, 66, of Gretna, Va., told The Danville (Va.) Register and Bee newspaper that he was hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19 in Concord while he and his wife were traveling home from New Orleans. An accomplished blues musician who pastored several churches over the years, Spradlin died early Wednesday, the newspaper reported.
His wife, Jean, is in isolation and has tested negative.
More communities are limiting non-essential travel and closing more places as government and hospital leaders further encourage residents to stay home.
Mecklenburg County continues to have the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases with 181, followed by Wake at 83 and Durham at 75 as of Thursday morning.
Public and private labs across North Carolina have completed more than 12,900 tests as of Thursday morning.
