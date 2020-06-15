GREENSBORO — The sheriff's office said they are temporarily adjusting gun permit application processes while the courthouses are closed to the public.
On June 11, Judge John Craig announced the temporary closure of the Greensboro and High Point courthouses until June 22 after a number of courthouse employees tested positive for COVID-19.
In response, the sheriff's office said they are making adjustments to the processes of applying for pistol purchase permits, concealed carry handgun permits and to the requests for fingerprints at the Greensboro Courthouse.
All applicants for pistol purchase permits and concealed carry permits must initiate the application process using the Permitium online application tool until at least June 22. The online process could extend if the courthouse closure is longer than anticipated, the sheriff's office said.
After being completed online, mail pistol purchase permit applications to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Room at 103LE 201 South Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.
The sheriff's office said they are also temporarily suspending fingerprinting for concealed carry permits, job applications and background checks.
As soon as the Greensboro Courthouse opens again, the sheriff's office will return to its regular application processes.
The closure does not affect the processing of handgun purchase permits at District One, District Two, District Three or the High Point office.
Visit https://guilfordso.permitium.com/entry to access the applications.
