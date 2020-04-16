SURF CITY — A FedEx driver arrived just in time to a wedding with a critical piece of the ceremony: the ring.
Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins planned to get married April 10 in Hawaii, but their dream wedding was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
So, the lovebirds organized an impromptu beach ceremony in Surf City with five people last week.
One problem: The company that made the groom’s wedding band said it would have to ship the ring overnight through FedEx.
The wedding was scheduled for 3 p.m. The ring, though, wasn’t expected to arrive ... until 4:30 p.m.
The bride had the wedding photographer, Amy Shores, leave a note on her office door for the delivery driver telling him to come down to the beach. “You have the ring,” it said.
And so FedEx driver Joe Engel marched down the sand to hand deliver the package during the ceremony.
The moment was captured on camera by Shores, owner of Seaside Topsail Photography, and shared in a Facebook post.
“You know, with all of the bad going on, there are still good people in the world,” Shores said. “And in the end, love wins.”
