The N.C. Zoo's polar bears Nikita and Anana frolic in the water on the first day of breeding season, which lasts until April. The pair is kept apart other times of the year.

 Valerie Abbott/N.C. Zoo

The N.C. Zoo hopes the fifth time is a charm for polar bears Nikita and Anana. The two — usually kept apart for safety reasons — are together for the breeding season that began Tuesday and lasts until April. Despite four previous breeding seasons, the pair has had no cubs. If they do successfully breed, twin cubs could be in the zoo’s future. Two-thirds of polar bear births are twins, according to the North American Bear Center.

