GREENSBORO — Contractors temporarily closed a controversial intersection in northwest Greensboro on Tuesday to build a roundabout aimed at lessening the traffic woes of nearby residents.
City officials said the intersection at Old Battleground Road and Cotswold Terrace likely would be closed through Oct. 15 while a Greensboro company, Atlantic Contracting, completes the $735,000 project.
“Motorists should find alternate routes to avoid this area,” the city said in a news release.
When it reopens, the intersection will be a roundabout.
The project includes road improvements, about 1,000 feet of new sidewalk and stormwater drainage construction.
Residents of the Battle Forest neighborhood have complained for years about the amount of “cut-through” traffic that enters and leaves the neighborhood via the Old Battleground-Cotswold Terrace intersection.
The city Department of Transportation selected the roundabout earlier this year as a way to smooth out the traffic flow and, hopefully, lessen its effects on the neighborhood.
The decision followed public meetings and a survey in which respondents favored the roundabout.
The area’s traffic problems escalated about two years ago when state highway officials began building the next-to-last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop, which extends from Battleground Avenue to Lawndale Drive along the neighborhood’s perimeter.
As part of the larger interstate project, highway contractors removed a section of another nearby street — Cotswold Avenue — that previously had lessened the pressure on neighborhood streets by providing a more direct link between Lawndale and six-lane Battleground Avenue.
To make way for the Urban Loop, Old Battleground Road also was cut in two, with the southern segment extending from Old Battleground’s three-street intersection with Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road to the future Cotswold Terrace roundabout.
