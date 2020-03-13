Here's a compilation of graphics, links and other information on COVID-19, the illness caused by a strain of coronavirus first reported in December 2019 in China.

N.C. cases

This interactive map is based on N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data, which is now being updated once a day.

Cases by state

What is a pandemic?

What is a pandemic?

Keeping safe from coronavirus

Keeping safe from the coronavirus

COVID-19: What you need to know

Download PDF COVID-19: What you need to know

Coronavirus: Should we be worried?

Note: This graphic includes outdated numbers on known cases and flu deaths. Get updated informtion on overall coronaviruses cases here and N.C. flu cases here.

Download PDF Coronavirus: Should we be worried?

Guilford County Schools' emergency plan

Download PDF Guilford County Schools coronavirus emergency plan

Latest local and state stories

Coronavirus: The latest local and state news on COVID-19

A look at what's happening locally and across North Carolina with COVID-19, the illness created by the latest strain of novel coronavirus.

+3
Update: Guilford County Schools plans for closures if needed amid COVID-19 pandemic
Education

Update: Guilford County Schools plans for closures if needed amid COVID-19 pandemic

  • By Jessie Pounds jessie.pounds@greensboro.com
  • 0

The district did close two schools for cleaning on Friday: Northern High School and Gateway Education Center. In each case, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said, they learned of a person associated with the school who is self-monitoring for COVID-19. That means the person does not have any symptoms, but had contact with someone who may have the virus, she said.

+3
Responses from houses of worship to virus have mixed pragmatism with prayer
Local News

Responses from houses of worship to virus have mixed pragmatism with prayer

  • By Nancy McLaughlin nancy.mclaughlin@greensboro.com
  • 0

In some Christian congregations over the last few weeks, that's meant no shared wine in the communion cup, no wafer on the tongue, no kiss of peace, no holding hands during the Lord's Prayer. In most houses of worship, it does mean extra hand sanitizers at all entrances, more frequent cleaning especially in high traffic areas with hospital grade disinfectants, as is the case at Green Street Baptist Church in High Point.

RiverRun Festival canceled
Local News

RiverRun Festival canceled

  • By Tim Clodfelter Winston-Salem Journal
  • 0

Officials with the RiverRun International Film Festival announced Friday morning that they are canceling this year's festival, but they hope t…

Health officials are watching N.C. patient’s contacts for signs of coronavirus spread
State & Region

Health officials are watching N.C. patient’s contacts for signs of coronavirus spread

  • By Martha Quillin and Lynn Bonner The (Raleigh) News & Observer
  • 0

At a news conference Wednesday, Chris Kippes, director of Wake County’s division of public health, said a number of people within Wake and elsewhere in North Carolina have been asked to voluntarily “self-quarantine” because they had been within 6 feet of the sick patient for at least 10 minutes after he began to show symptoms of illness. At a minimum, those people are being asked to check their temperatures twice a day and report any changes.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments