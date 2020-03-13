Here's a compilation of graphics, links and other information on COVID-19, the illness caused by a strain of coronavirus first reported in December 2019 in China.
N.C. cases
This interactive map is based on N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data, which is now being updated once a day.
Cases by state
What is a pandemic?
Keeping safe from coronavirus
COVID-19: What you need to know
Coronavirus: Should we be worried?
Note: This graphic includes outdated numbers on known cases and flu deaths. Get updated informtion on overall coronaviruses cases here and N.C. flu cases here.
Guilford County Schools' emergency plan
Latest local and state stories
Coronavirus: The latest local and state news on COVID-19
A look at what's happening locally and across North Carolina with COVID-19, the illness created by the latest strain of novel coronavirus.
Minor League Baseball officials have not indicated how long their season will be delayed.
The district did close two schools for cleaning on Friday: Northern High School and Gateway Education Center. In each case, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said, they learned of a person associated with the school who is self-monitoring for COVID-19. That means the person does not have any symptoms, but had contact with someone who may have the virus, she said.
The Greensboro Children's Museum is cutting its hours and restricting visitor admission.
Aperture Cinema in downtown Winston-Salem will close effective immediately and remain closed through at least April 3, according to Lawren Des…
GREENSBORO — The severity and scope of the coronavirus pandemic got real around noon Thursday.
The virus can be controlled through cleaning and hand washing.
In some Christian congregations over the last few weeks, that's meant no shared wine in the communion cup, no wafer on the tongue, no kiss of peace, no holding hands during the Lord's Prayer. In most houses of worship, it does mean extra hand sanitizers at all entrances, more frequent cleaning especially in high traffic areas with hospital grade disinfectants, as is the case at Green Street Baptist Church in High Point.
Charter Communications says that it anticipates being able to match expected increased usage of Spectrum Cable as more people stay home due to…
The level of concern about getting coronavirus is split along political party lines, a new poll finds.
CHARLOTTE — Fears of the spreading coronavirus helped former Vice President Joe Biden in North Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary, acc…
Coronavirus responses from two local colleges: High Point U to move to online classes; Bennett to stay with in-person classes
Nearly all local colleges and universities will teach most classes remotely starting as soon as Monday.
Due to the growing number of cancellations by venues and organizations, the following is not a comprehensive list. So it is best to confirm ah…
The Greensboro Science Center will close for two weeks amid COVID-19 concerns.
Starting Monday, most district and superior court cases will be continued for 30 days in North Carolina to prevent the spread of the coronavir…
GREENSBORO — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has postponed next weekend's grand-opening events.
GREENSBORO - Cone Health has the ability to increase its number of available beds for intensive care if needed for a coronavirus outbreak, acc…
Officials with the RiverRun International Film Festival announced Friday morning that they are canceling this year's festival, but they hope t…
The Charlotte flights, to Germany's Frankfurt and Munich airports, and the Raleigh flight, to London's Heathrow Airport, are expected to resume May 7, the airline said Thursday.
Triad sees first cases of coronavirus as major events get canceled or postponed due to pandemic fears
The Triad saw its first cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as a Forsyth couple tested positive, according to state health officials.
At least three Triad area counties are suspending jail visitation by friends and family members and implementing other processes in response t…
GREENSBORO — The Battle of Guilford Courthouse reenactment this weekend has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, the city said in a new…
Street festival, free concert, tailgate activities canceled, but 1 other Tournament Town event to continue as scheduled
The free KC and The Sunshine Band concert on Friday and Tailgate Zone activities at Piedmont Hall through Saturday have been canceled, Greensboro Coliseum officials said today.
The Tournament Town Downtown Festival and Folk in the Park events will go on as scheduled, officials said.
HIGH POINT — The High Point Market has postponed its spring event until early June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news relea…
A&T's campus won't close, but the university wants students to move out of residence halls.
GREENSBORO — Management at senior living communities want you to to text, Skype or call instead of visiting.
GREENSBORO — All remaining community meetings with Greensboro Police Chief Brian James are canceled "out of an abundance of caution for the he…
The NCAA canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments on Thursday because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the …
NC Gov.: Cancel large gatherings, work from home. Recommendation comes the same day 2 in Forsyth test positive for coronavirus.
On the same day health officials announced two Forsyth County residents tested positive for the new coronavirus, Gov. Roy Cooper recommended a…
GREENSBORO — The band played a funeral dirge as Florida State’s basketball players warmed up for a game they would never play.
The private Greensboro college will put classes online starting March 23 and reopen campus to all students March 30.
Eight state title games for boys and girls basketball have been postponed indefinitely.
The Men's ACC Tournament was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus and Florida State was declared the winner at the Greensboro Coliseu…
Florida State's basketball team left the Greensboro Coliseum's court at 12:02 p.m. today and returned a half-hour later to collect its trophy.
Wake Forest Baptist, Novant, Cone Health limit visitors. Hospitals ask that only immediate family members visit.
The Triad’s healthcare systems said Wednesday they have started tighter visitor restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Updates at 11:38 p.m. with comments from Greensboro Coliseum Complex's Matt Brown:
UNCG, N.C. A&T and other UNC System schools to remain open but move classes online 'where possible and practical'
The university system says it's trying to maximize flexibility while preparing for the likelihood that campuses will be hit by coronavirus.
The ACC Tournament is closing the doors to fans at the Greensboro Coliseum starting Thursday because of the coronavirus.
DAVIDSON COUNTY -- A Davidson County woman said she remains in self-quarantine after being tested for coronavirus Tuesday at her primary care doctor.
The employees, most of them faculty members, can't return to campus until at least March 23. None are suspected of having coronavirus.
GREENSBORO — Greensboro College has added an extra week to spring break to try to minimize the spread of coronavirus, officials said today.
"The more people that we can get tested the more we will know," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "This is a fluid and evolving situation. We want to make decisions based on facts and data."
Y-USA opts to cancel its marquee short-course nationals, a 1,400-swimmer youth meet that has been held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center every year since 2012.
Elon's campus will remain open while classes are held online for two weeks. The change won't affect its law school in downtown Greensboro.
Duke is the first North Carolina school to cancel in-person classes to ward off the coronavirus.
U.S. regulators warned seven companies to stop selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coron…
Under the plan, a confirmed case of COVID-19 in just one Guilford County school would result in the closure of that school for an undetermined amount of time.
CHARLOTTE — As many as 50,000 people from around the world are expected to come to Charlotte this summer for the Republican National Convention.
A growing number of colleges and universities all moving all classes online to reduce the risk of exposing students and professors to coronavirus. But this online-only approach comes with its own set of risk factors.
Well-Spring retirement community in Greensboro has canceled or postponed its public events through March to protect its residents and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.
The ACC Tournament will be played as scheduled beginning this afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum, although journalists will not be allowed a…
The state now has seven people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Across Greensboro, from City Hall to Piedmont Triad International Airport, public officials and business leaders on Monday approached roughly Day 70 of the outbreak with a mix of pragmatism and optimism.
All five new patients are from Wake County and all of them traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference, state officials said in a news release.
N.C. A&T and UNCG have banned some international travel. Other North Carolina schools are restricting domestic travel. Out on the West Coast, some universities are moving classes online.
GREENSBORO — Guilford school administrators are set to give a report on emergency preparations for coronavirus at Tuesday's Guilford County Bo…
U.S. regulators warned seven companies to stop selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coron…
A South Carolina man flew into Charlotte Douglas International Airport and later showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus, authorities said Monday.
GREENSBORO — The most popular meeting spots at the ACC Tournament beginning Tuesday won’t be the tailgates outside the arena. Nor will they be…
CHARLOTTE — American Airlines and Charlotte airport officials are taking steps to reduce the risk of the coronavirus on planes, in the termina…
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has identified North Carolina’s second case of the novel coronavirus, it said Friday a news release.
GREENSBORO — If you are flying from Piedmont Triad International Airport over the next few weeks, you may notice more staff than usual wiping …
RALEIGH — A reported case of the coronavirus in Wake County — the first in North Carolina — is having a predictable effect.
Colleges and universities are canceling travel to some countries. Academic conferences are being canceled, too.
Normally, the country sends the second-largest contingent of international furniture buyers and exhibitors to the High Point Market, which begins April 25. But not this year. Not after the coronavirus.
At a news conference Wednesday, Chris Kippes, director of Wake County’s division of public health, said a number of people within Wake and elsewhere in North Carolina have been asked to voluntarily “self-quarantine” because they had been within 6 feet of the sick patient for at least 10 minutes after he began to show symptoms of illness. At a minimum, those people are being asked to check their temperatures twice a day and report any changes.
RALEIGH — The Wake County resident who tested positive for the coronavirus arrived on a flight at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Feb.…
CHARLOTTE — Concerns over the latest coronavirus strain and the flu prompted the leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte to temporar…
A university official said the decision was based not only on current conditions in Europe but also on the long-term impact on the potential spread of the coronavirus.
N.C. has first confirmed case of coronavirus on same day state lab confirms it can test for the virus
North Carolina’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, also identified as COVID-19, was disclosed Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and …
GREENSBORO — March basketball is here. And so, too, is the coronavirus.
CHARLOTTE — The leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte has announced a temporary halt to some traditional practices at Mass over co…
RALEIGH — North Carolina's governor says a person in the state has tested positive for the fast-spreading coronavirus.
RALEIGH — A person in North Carolina has tested positive for the fast-spreading coronavirus, the governor said Tuesday, making the state at le…
Health care workers prepare for arrival of coronavirus in N.C.; group suggests March Madness without fans
Winston-Salem — Now that North Carolina has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, there’s a heightened sense of concern across the state.
CHARLOTTE — President Donald Trump gloated about the stock market roaring back Monday, while throwing sharp barbs at the thinning Democratic p…
When the 2008 recession hit Carl Caudle’s historic bed and breakfast in the North Carolina mountains, his profits were slashed.
News and notes from N.C. A&T: New date for new dorm, War Memorial Stadium handover near and coronavirus cancellations
News and notes from Friday's meeting of N.C. A&T's Board of Trustees.
RALEIGH — While stressing there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in North Carolina, state officials said this week that residen…
The university is suspending its spring semester study abroad program in Florence. Wake Forest University on Monday said students studying in Venice would remain there.
A biopharmaceutical company owned by Reynolds American Inc. is attempting again to determine whether tobacco plants can play a role in battlin…
HICKORY — The coronavirus's impact in China could be felt by furniture companies in North Carolina.
A New York based singer and actress originally from Winston-Salem is among the approximately 3,600 people quarantined on the Diamond Princess …
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper says a new state panel monitoring a new virus that has killed more than 1,000 people in China will help keep North C…
Because of demand, some stores are limiting the number of protective masks customers can buy. "We're still getting a lot of requests," one store manager said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release it received results Saturday from testing conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Controla and Prevention.
NC patient being tested for coronavirus after flying into Raleigh, although officials say risk is low
Public health authorities say it is unlikely, but possible, that North Carolina could have its first case of the newly discovered coronavirus.
