Friendly Center temporarily closes non-essential businesses
GREENSBORO — Friendly Center will temporarily close starting at 5 p.m. today.
In a release, CBL Properties, which owns the shopping center, said it is closing the center to comply with an order issued by Guilford County for residents to stay home after that time and for only “essential businesses and governmental services” to pursue necessary functions.
The order excludes restaurants offering takeout and delivery, groceries, pharmacies and government and other specific services.
The shopping center has several such businesses.
For a list of Friendly Center businesses and services that will remain open, visit friendlycenter.com.
Cone Health accepting donations of supplies
GREENSBORO — Cone Health is accepting donations of medical supplies to help treat patients and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“(W)e are reaching out to organizations and individuals who may have essential medical and cleaning supplies,” Michelle Schneider, vice president and chief philanthropy officer, said in a release.
Donations will be accepted from corporations, community organizations and individuals.
Cone will take:
- N95 masks (medical or industrial).
- Surgical masks.
- Goggles, safety glasses.
- Sealed, individually packaged medical-grade swabs for testing.
- Disposable surgical gowns (not cloth).
- Shoe covers.
- Hair/head caps.
Those with supplies to donate should visit conehealth.com/wellness/covid-19-information/covid-19-donations/
Cone will not take:
- Materials for creating handmade masks and personal protective equipment.
- Visibly soiled or used items.
- Cloth hospital gowns.
- Opened boxes of gloves, gowns, masks.
- Handmade masks in small quantities.
Cone will accept handmade protective masks if they come from a source with the capacity to manufacture 500 or more. Masks must be made to a set of specifications. For information, email Institutional.Advancement@conehealth.com.
Sportsplex to serve as emergency shelter
GREENSBORO — The Interactive Resource Center, a day shelter for those experiencing homelessness, will relocate to an emergency round-the-clock shelter at the Greensboro Sportsplex. In a release, the IRC said the shelter will open at 8 a.m. today at the Sportsplex at 2400 Sixteenth St.
The City of Greensboro is providing free bus transportation to the shelter.
The 11,000-square-foot facility will allow room for social distancing.
A dedicated space offsite will be provided for individuals who need to be quarantined or those showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Fainting Goat Spirits will provide hand sanitizer and Stephanie’s Restaurant will provide three daily meals.
The IRC has been working with various organizations and agencies for a month to set up the shelter, including the city of Greensboro, Cone Health and the IRC’s Family Services of the Piedmont — which will also relocate to the Sportsplex.
The IRC has also posted a list of items needed in order to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. You can find the wish list on Amazon.
HondaJet suspends production for 10 days
GREENSBORO — Honda Aircraft Co. announced Thursday that it will suspend production of the HondaJet Elite at its Greensboro factory for 10 days starting Monday.
Corporate Communications Coordinator Kie Nagasawa said in a news release that the suspension of work at Honda Aircraft’s world headquarters at Piedmont Triad International Airport is “due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The company employs roughly 1,500 people at its campus, but not all of the workers are on the production line.
More broadly, Honda is also temporarily idling nearly 30,000 North American production workers in its auto, power sports and power equipment operations during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Honda Power Equipment subsidiary near Chapel Hill, which makes lawn mowers, said Wednesday it will suspend production for a week in its Swepsonville facility beginning Thursday.
Forsyth to impose stay-at-home order
Forsyth County will impose a stay-at-home order, effective at 5 p.m. today, joining Guilford County, Winston-Salem and many other places that are passing restrictions in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Dave Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said Thursday afternoon that he would sign a stay-home order similar to the previously ordered in Winston-Salem.
The order would affect unincorporated parts of Forsyth County and any towns or villages that want to be included. County officials say Kernersville, Walkertown, Tobaccoville and Bethania leaders have all said they want their towns included. Clemmons has its own order so won’t be joining the county order.
County Attorney Gordon Watkins said the county is still waiting for a final decision from Lewisville leaders.
Meanwhile, officials in Rural Hall and the Forsyth County part of the town of King don’t want their towns included in the county order.
Grab-and-go meal locations
Guilford County Schools has set up nearly 100 grab-and-go food sites across the county for any children 18 or younger. Meals — lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning — are available to be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Here are the locations at the county’s public schools:
- Alderman Elementary, 4211 Chateau Drive, Greensboro
- Allen Jay Middle, 1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point
- Archer Elementary, 2610 Four Seasons Blvd., Greensboro
- Bluford Elementary, 1901 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro
- Brightwood Elementary, 2001 Brightwood School Road, Greensboro
- Cone Elementary, 2501 N. Church St., Greensboro
- Dudley High, 1200 Lincoln St., Greensboro
- Eastern High, 415 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville
- Fairview Elementary, 608 Fairview St., High Point
- Foust Elementary, 2610 Floyd St., Greensboro
- Hairston Middle, 3911 Naco Road, Greensboro
- High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point
- Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro
- Irving Park Elementary, 1310 Sunset Drive, Greensboro
- Jackson Middle, 2200 Ontario St., Greensboro
- Jamestown Elementary, 108 Potter Drive, Jamestown
- Johnson Street Global, 1601 Johnson St., High Point
- Jones Elementary, 502 South St., Greensboro
- Kirkman Park Elementary, 1101 N. Centennial St., High Point
- Montlieu Elementary, 1105 Montlieu Ave., High Point
- Morehead Elementary, 4630 Tower Road, Greensboro
- Northeast High, 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville
- Northwest High, 5240 Northwest School Road, Greensboro
- Oak Hill Elementary, 320 Wrightenberry St., High Point
- Oak View Elementary, 614 Oakview Road, High Point
- Parkview Elementary, 325 Gordon St., High Point
- Peck Elementary, 1601 West Florida St., Greensboro
- Pilot Elementary, 4701 Chimney Springs Drive, Greensboro
- Ragsdale High, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown
- Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry St., Greensboro
- Shadybrook Elementary, 503 Shadybrook Road, High Point
- Southeast High, 4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro
- Southern High, 5700 Drake Road, Greensboro
- Southwest Middle, 4368 Southwest School Road, High Point
- Summerfield Elementary, 7501 Summerfield Road, Summerfield
- Swann Middle, 811 Cypress St., Greensboro
- Union Hill Elementary, 3523 Triangle Lake Road, High Point
- Washington Elementary, 1110 E. Washington St., Greensboro
- Welborn Middle, 1710 McGuinn Drive, High Point
- Western Middle, 401 College Road, Greensboro
- Wiley Elementary, 600 West Terrell St., Greensboro
Here are the satellite locations:
- Park Street Terrace Apartments, 885 Sharon St., High Point
- Brentwood Crossing, 200 Brentwood St., High Point
- New Gate Apartments, 1605 Granby Ave., High Point
- Laurelwood Apartments, 1300 Burton Road, High Point
- Bellemeade Apartments, 2350 Bellemeade St., High Point
- The Oaks at Silver Ridge, 2926 E. Kivett Drive, High Point
- Ingram Woods Apartments, 2704 Ingram Road, High Point
- Kendall Street Apartments, 211 Kendall Avenue, High Point
- Ambassador Court Apartments, 2501 Ambassador Court, High Point
- South Wind Villas, 820 E. South Road, High Point
- Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 906 Meredith St., High Point
- Spring Valley Apartments, 1403 E. Commerce St., High Point
- Claremont Courts, 2702 Patio Place, Greensboro
- Smith Homes, 707 W. Florida St., Greensboro
- Ray Warren Homes, 1306 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
- Turnbridge Apartments, 503 Turnbridge Circle, Brown Summit
- Northland Apartments, 3319 O’Henry Blvd., Greensboro
- Autumn Forest Trailer Park, 3700 Autumn Forest Drive, Brown Summit
- Choice Hotel, 110 Seneca Road, Greensboro
- Juanita Hills, 2701 Annmore Circle, High Point
- Carson Stout Homes, 501 Anaheim St., High Point
- Daniel Brooks Homes, 1455 West Ave., High Point
- Oak Ridge Commons, 2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge
- Summerfield Mobile Home Park, 6955 Summerfield Road, Summerfield
- Pathway, 3517 N. Church St., Greensboro
- Allerton Apartments, 3201 Allerton Circle, Greensboro
- Plantation Apartments, 1101 Berkley Manor Way, Greensboro
- Greenbriar, 129 Greenbriar Road, Greensboro
- Hayleigh Village, 4020 Eight Belles Lane, Greensboro
- Foxworth, 1201 Thicket Lane, Greensboro
- Laurel Oaks, 12 Laurel Lee Terrace, Greensboro
- Woodberry Run, 220 Berryman St., Greensboro
- Hampton Homes, 1300 Ogden St., Greensboro
- Pear Leaf, 2917 W. Florida St., Greensboro
- Baylor Court, 3900 Baylor Court, Greensboro
- Lakespring Court, 4 Lakespring Court, Greensboro
- Abby Court, 3403 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro
- Hickory Trails, 4223 Romaine St., Greensboro
- Woodland Village, 3819 Overland Heights, Greensboro
- Applewood, 3502 Old Battleground Ave., Greensboro
- River Birch, 312 N. Swing Road, Greensboro
- Silverbriar Court, 4807 Silver Briar Court, Greensboro
- Westview Valley Apartments, 436 Guilford College Road, Greensboro
- Village Park Mobile Home Park, 724 Creek Ridge Road, Greensboro
- Glenhaven, 426 Greenbriar Road, Greensboro
- Legacy Crossing, 3900 Hahns Lane, Greensboro
- Oakwood Forrest, 411 N. U.S. 29 N, Greensboro
- Cottage Gardens Apartments, 307 Avalon Road, No. K, Greensboro
- Cumberland Court Apartments, 610 Bluford St., Greensboro
- Legacy Pointe Apartments, 9 Summertree Loop, Greensboro
- Cottage Grove Apartments, 2209 Apache St., Greensboro
- Abernathy Park Apartments, 3624 Belmont St., Greensboro
- Monticello Estates, 7703 Landis Drive, Brown Summit
- Rock Creek Village Mobile Home Park, 1337 Village Road, Whitsett
- Woodlawn Apartments, 700 Slade St., Gibsonville
