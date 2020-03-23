Second Randolph COVID-19 case confirmed
The Randolph County Public Health Department confirmed that a second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Randolph County.
The first case was announced Monday morning; the second case was announced Monday evening.
According to a press release, the second individual who tested positive had a recent history of traveling outside of the United States.
The first individual in Randolph who tested positive reportedly traveled outside of North Carolina, but within the continental United States within the last two weeks.
Science Center to stay closed through April 30
In a continued effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Greensboro Science Center will remain closed through April 30, leaders said Monday.
The science center at 4301 Lawndale Drive had announced on March 13 that it would be closed at least through March 27.
In addition, the science center will reduce onsite staffing and initiate an “essential staff only” operating plan effective today.
“Our staff and animals are doing fine,” Glenn Dobrogosz, center chief executive officer, said in a Monday news release.
“But, to ensure the highest safety for our team and follow even stricter social-distancing standards, the GSC will carefully move into a daily routine focused 100% on our animals and the dedicated curators, keepers and aquarists who care for them every single day,” Dobrogosz said.
Allegiant cuts flights
Allegiant Airlines announced Monday it has reduced its flight schedule.
The company said it would notify customers if their booked flight had changed and would work with them to find other options.
"As a domestic airline, Allegiant was not impacted as early in the arc of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak as many other carriers," the email said. "However, as events canceled and popular destinations closed across the country, that quickly changed."
The company said on its website that customers would not be charged change or cancellation fees as a result of the decision and urged customers to go online change their flights. For more information, go to www.allegiantair.com/travel-alerts.
Judicial officials announce several changes
The Guilford County District Court Judge’s Chamber, the District Attorney’s Office and the Clerk of Superior Court in Guilford County will reduce its hours of operation and staff availability on Monday, according to a news release.
The Guilford County District Court Judge’s and the Guilford County Clerk of Superior’s Office at 201 S. Eugene St., Greensboro, and at 505 E. Green Drive, High Point, will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any emergency and essential filings filed after 1 p.m. will be accepted by the Magistrates Office in Greensboro and High Point from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Office of the District Attorney will not be open to the public but will be in the office to accept calls.
The Office of the Public Defender will not be open to the public but will be accepting phone calls from their assigned clients.
The Office of Superior Court Judges will not be open but will be accepting emails.
Both courthouses will be open to the public after 1 p.m. for criminal first appearances and juvenile secured and non-secured hearings only.
The schedule change is effective until April 17, but may be extended, according to the release.
Randolph Health announces changes
Randolph Health announced in a news release changes following the latest recommendations state and national health officials to ensure the safety of staff, physicians and patients. Among the changes:
• It's StayWell Senior Care has closed the Adult Day Center. Only participants needing to be seen by clinical staff will be transported to and from the center. Staff is initiating a meal delivery service to participant’s homes.
• Randolph Health Fitness Center is closed. However, Randolph Health Deep River Physical Therapy which shares space with the fitness center at 600 W. Salisbury St. in Asheboro, is still seeing patients.
• All cardiac and pulmonary rehab classes are postponed.
• The following departments are closed to walk-in visitor traffic: human resources, patient financial services and health information management (medical records.) Individuals can visit www.randolphhealth.org to apply for a job, pay a bill and download a form to request personal medical records.
• Maternity services is only allowing one visitor per patient. This means only one assigned visitor and that is the only visitor allowed.
Lowes Foods begins senior shopping hours
Lowes Foods announced Tuesday it would begin dedicating 7-8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday to seniors and and others vulnerable to the new coronavirus.
The company is asking shoppers who are not at high risk of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, to shop at other times. The special shopping hours are in place until further notice, the company said in a news release.
Sheetz suspends self-serve items
Sheetz on Monday announced temporary changes to in-store operations in response to the COVID-19 situation. Self-serve coffee is now suspended, according to a news release from the company. Anyone who would like to purchase a cup of coffee should use the touch-screen order points or ask an employee for assistance who will serve coffee to customers.
The company also has suspended all self-service beverages including fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and milkshakes. It also discontinued availability of self-serve bakery items such as doughnuts and muffins.
Grab-and-go food sites
Guilford County Schools has set up more than 60 grab-and-go food sites for children 18 or younger. Lunch for that day and breakfast the next morning will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Children may pick up food at any grab-and-go site regardless of their assigned school.
Here are the school locations, followed by satellite locations:
- In Greensboro: Alderman Elementary, Archer Elementary, Bluford Elementary, Cone Elementary, Dudley High, Foust Elementary, Hairston Middle, Hunter Elementary, Irving Park Elementary, Jackson Middle, Jones Elementary, Morehead Elementary, Peck Elementary, Rankin Elementary, Swann Middle, Washington Elementary, Western Middle and Wiley Elementary.
- In Guilford County: Eastern High in Gibsonville; Northeast High in McLeansville; Ragsdale High and Jamestown Elementary in Jamestown; and Southeast High, Southern High and Northwest High.
- In High Point: Allen Jay Middle, Fairview Elementary, High Point Central High, Johnson Street Global, Kirkman Park Elementary, Montlieu Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Parkview Elementary and Welborn Middle.
Greensboro
Allerton Apartments, 3201 Allerton Circle
Choice Hotel, 110 Seneca Road
Claremont Homes, 2702 Patio Place
Hayleigh Village, 4020 Eight Belles Lane
Northland Apartments, 3319 O. Henry Blvd.
Pathway, 3517 N. Church St.
Plantation Apartments, 1101 Berkley Manor Way
GHA-Ray Warren Homes, 312 N. Swing Road
Smith Homes, 707 W. Florida St.
High Point
Ambassador Court Apartments, 2501 Ambassador Court
Bellemeade Apartments, 2350 Bellemeade St.
Brentwood Crossing, 200 Brentwood St.
Carson Stout Homes, 501 Anaheim St.
Daniel Brooks Homes, 1455 W. Ave.
Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 906 Meredith St.
Ingram Woods Apartments, 2704 Ingram Road
Juanita Hills, 2701 Annmore Circle
Kendall Street Apartments, 211 Kendall Ave.
Laurelwood Apartments, 1300 Burton Road
New Gate Apartments, 1605 Ganby Ave.
The Oaks at Silver Ridge, 2926 E. Kivett Drive
Park Street Terrace Apartments, 885 Sharon St.
South Wind Villas, 820 E. South Road
Spring Valley Apartments, 1403 E. Commerce St.
Elsewhere
Turnbridge Apartments, 503 Turnbridge Circle, Browns Summit
Autumn Forest Trailer Park, 3700 Autumn Forest Drive, Browns Summit
Oak Ridge Commons, 2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge
Summerfield Mobile Home Park, 172 Turfwood Circle, Stokesdale
