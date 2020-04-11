Guilford County had 135 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Sunday morning, an increase of one case since Saturday, according to officials with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Guilford County’s death toll from the COVID-19 remains at nine.
The state reported the following for surrounding counties: Alamance had 36 cases with no deaths; Davidson had 85 cases with two deaths; Forsyth had 114 cases with four deaths; Randolph had 50 cases with two deaths; and Rockingham had 14 cases with two deaths.
Statewide, there were 4,520 cases and 81 deaths. Eighty percent of the state’s fatalities from the coronavirus have been people 65 or older.
Meal distribution canceled today due to bad weather
Guilford County Schools canceled all of its meal distribution today because of the severe storms forecast for the area, according to a district news release.
The cancellation includes grab-and-go sites and satellite meal distributions.
The Fresh Market to require shoppers to wear face masks
The Fresh Market will require shoppers to wear face masks while in stores during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greensboro-based grocery chain tweeted April 11 that all guests will be required to wear a face covering when in stores starting April 14 in an effort to “help keep our communities safe.”
$100 toilet paper roll among N.C. price gouging complaints
The North Carolina attorney general’s office has received over a thousand coronavirus-related price gouging complaints. Among them: a Facebook marketplace seller asking $100 for a roll of toilet paper.
Of the approximately 1,200 complaints made since a state of emergency was declared and the price gouging law went into effect, 54 percent involve grocery items, TV station WTVD reported.
Consumers also reported being charged too much for hand sanitizer, cleaning products and face masks.
