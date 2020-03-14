GREENSBORO - North Carolina now has 23 reported cases of COVID-19, state health officials announced Saturday morning.
Officials did not immediately release which counties have new or additional cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a strain of coronavirus first reported in December 2019 in China. The total is up from 15 cases reported Friday.
No deaths from the virus have been reported in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state is providing such updated data once a day. Case numbers include tests deemed presumptive positive or confirmed positive.
Officials say there are now 1,694 cases in the United States, with 41 reported deaths, according to Saturday's update.
A presumptive positive COVID-19 test still must be confirmed by another testing laboratory. NCDHHS is responding to presumptive positive cases by following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection, according to information on the state's website.
A confirmed positive case means the test has been confirmed by the CDC lab.
