GREENSBORO - North Carolina now has 33 reported cases of COVID-19, up from 23 on Saturday, state and county health officials announced Sunday morning.
The latest case was reported by the Wilson County Health Department and has not yet been reflected on the state's website.
Guilford County has no reported cases and Forsyth County remains at two cases of a strain of coronavirus first reported in December 2019 in China. Case numbers include tests deemed presumptive positive or confirmed positive.
No deaths from the virus have been reported in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state is providing such updated data once a day.
On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper and state Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson announced that all public schools would close for at least two weeks starting Monday. Many colleges and universities have also told students to stay off campus, have extended spring breaks and expect to move to online learning.
A presumptive positive COVID-19 test still must be confirmed by another testing laboratory. NCDHHS is responding to presumptive positive cases by following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection, according to information on the state's website.
A confirmed positive case means the test has been confirmed by the CDC lab.
The CDC currently provides updates only on weekdays about the number of cases in the United States and related deaths. As of Friday, the number of deaths attributed to the virus in the United States stood at 41.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.