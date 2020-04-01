The latest on COVID-19 cases in North Carolina:
Number of N.C. cases: 1,584 statewide as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's a one-day increase of nearly 6 percent. Since last Wednesday, the number of reported coronavirus cases in North Carolina has tripled.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 55 reported cases, according to state health officials. That's an increase of five cases since Tuesday. Guilford's total is fourth in the state behind Mecklenburg (444), Wake (195) and Durham (126) counties.
In a Facebook post at noon today, Guilford County said the Department of Public Health had been notified of 64 cases in the county.
Deaths and hospitalizations: Nine people in N.C. have died from coronavirus complications, according to state health officials. DHHS says 204 people are currently hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19 — an increase of 30 percent since Tuesday.
Late Tuesday, Guilford County reported the death a 78-year-old Guilford County resident with underlying medical conditions. That person, who died of complications of coronavirus, marks the county's first death related to COVID-19.
Demographics: Forty-three percent of N.C. people with coronavirus are between ages 25 and 49. That's the largest of the five age bands measured by state health officials. Seventy-eight percent of all N.C. coronavirus deaths have occurred in people 65 and older.
More data: Starting Tuesday, DHHS began releasing more detailed information about North Carolina's response to coronavirus. The two-page fact sheet published today is here. Data previously not made public in this format includes:
• Number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients by N.C. region. The region covered by the Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, which includes Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, leads N.C. with 81 hospitalizations. The Triad region, which includes Guilford, Forsyth and 16 other counties in the state's northwest corner, has 20 hospital patients.
• A count of ventilators needed to treat the most severe coronavirus patients. Of 94 percent of N.C. hospitals reporting data, 691 of 2,818 available ventilators are being used for patients with COVID-19 and other conditions.
• Hospital inpatient bed counts. N.C. hospitals have 7,473 empty inpatient beds among 18,972 total beds. There also are 856 empty intensive care unit beds from among 3,223 total ICU beds.
For more information: Call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Editor's note: This story was updated at 1:55 p.m. to include information from Guilford County's health department and the new DHHS fact sheet.
