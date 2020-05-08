RALEIGH — COVID-19 remains a “lethal threat” to North Carolina residents who don’t take it seriously, Gov. Roy Cooper said as rules he issued allowing more businesses to open took effect Friday night.
Cooper offered sobering comments Friday even while defending his decision this week to initiate the first part of his three-phase plan to ease restrictions that began in March. He said it’s still preferable that people to stay at home, but he urged social distancing and wearing of face masks in public.
“Phase One is a careful, modest step to reigniting our economy while keeping important safety rules in place,” Cooper said at a news briefing in which he told stories about some of the North Carolina residents who have died after catching the coronavirus.
As of Friday morning, 527 people in the state have died from the respiratory disease, including 20 on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Each number represents the death of a real person,” Cooper said. “COVID-19 is a lethal threat. It is a cruel virus, causing grave harm in sometimes otherwise healthy people, separating people from their loved ones at the darkest of hours.”
Still, the Democratic governor and N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen said testing, tracing and supply trends support easing the order.
Most businesses can open as long as they limit customer occupancy, usually to 50% of what the fire code allows. Patrons and workers also must remain at least 6 feet apart and are encouraged to wear masks.
All but one state park will be open starting today.
Despite a 10-person limit on mass assemblies, church services can be held outdoors if congregants remain 6 feet apart.
Restaurants are still barred from offering dine-in options, while barber shops, gyms and movie theaters will remain closed. Those could be reopened, at least partially, in two weeks should statistics continue to improve.
Business groups, some Republican politicians and conservative activists want the state’s reopening accelerated.
Nursing homes residents now account for about half of the state’s coronavirus-related deaths, with 11 such facilities reporting 10 or more deaths, according to DHHS data.
A fifth state prison inmate who contracted COVID-19 — and the third at Neuse Correctional Center in Goldsboro — has now died, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
A coalition of union leaders and worker activists have written to Cooper and other state officials asking them to do more to protect workers at meat and poultry plants.
Nearly 1,100 virus cases have been now been confirmed in 22 outbreaks and plants in 14 counties, the DHHS said Friday. It has declined to release the names of the plants, citing a law that protects the release of personal health information.
Officials at Smithfield, Mountaire Farms and Butterball have confirmed positive cases at North Carolina plants.
