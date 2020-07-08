RALEIGH — Flags at state facilities are to be lowered to half-staff through sunset on Friday to honor Katie Dorsett, a former state sentaor from Greensboro who died on Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered today.
Dorsett, the first Black woman elected to the Greensboro City Council in 1981, also became the first Black woman to hold a cabinet post after being appointed by former Gov. Jim Hunt to serve as secretary of the N.C. Department of Administration.
Dorsett was a Guilford County commissioner from 1990-92 and then served as senator for N.C. District 28 from 2003 to 2010
She was inducted into the N.C. Women's Hall of Fame in 2010.
"Katie Dorsett was a dedicated public servant and inspiration as the first African American woman to hold a cabinet position in North Carolina," Cooper said today in a statement. "Her work in the state Senate and Department of Administration paved the way for future leaders, and she’ll be deeply missed."
