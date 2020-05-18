RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday he remains hopeful North Carolina will be ready to have more restrictions lifted by the end of this week.
North Carolina has been in Phase One since May 8. Cooper's executive order for that phase is due to expire on Friday.
"We are hoping that we can move into Phase Two," Cooper said. "We still need to look at a couple more days of the data."
Earlier Monday, state health officials reported its number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases grew to 19,023 since the first case was diagnosed in early March. At least 9,115 people are presumed to be recovered from the virus while 661 people have died, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
While the number of new cases continues to climb, other key trends the state is monitoring, like the number of hospitalized patients, are flat or falling.
The state is also hitting its goal of testing between 5,000 and 7,000 people per day.
"We are continuing to monitor the data and the metrics that we've laid out for our state," Cooper said. "We will ease restrictions and move to Phase Two only if we are headed in the right direction with our data."
If the state moves to Phase Two, the plan calls for the stay-at-home order to be lifted. Vulnerable populations, including the elderly or those with compromised immune systems, would be encouraged to remain at home.
Restaurants and bars would be allowed to serve customers with on-site dining but at a reduced capacity.
Entertainment venues would be able to reopen but also at a reduced capacity.
The limit on mass gatherings would be further relaxed by allowing more people at events, and public playgrounds could open again.
So far, the abrupt closing and slow reopening of businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic have been done on a statewide level.
Cooper said Monday that if North Carolina isn't ready to move into Phase Two on Friday, he and state health officials would consider making decisions on a regional basis.
"We hope that we can move forward into Phase Two," Cooper said. "We know it's important to cushion the blow to the economy. But public health and safety is No. 1."
