GREENSBORO — Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday dedicated a portion of the Urban Loop in honor of J. Douglas Galyon, a former N.C. Department of Transportation board member and influential city leader.
The section dedicated to Galyon is between Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard and U.S. 220/Battleground Avenue.
Galyon, who was 88 when he died in April, served on the City Council and Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
But he put his most indelible stamp on the Greensboro area — and North Carolina — as a longtime member of the state Board of Transportation from 1992 through 2008.
He chaired the board for more than half of his tenure, helping to make key policy and planning decisions that paved the way for North Carolina to push its reputation beyond the “Good Roads State” to success in other realms of transportation.
In 2004, the city took note of Galyon’s accomplishments by naming after him its one-time, dilapidated rail station that has been redesigned, restored and reborn as a hub for trains and bus services.
He not only helped shepherd the J. Douglas Galyon Depot to fruition, but also worked to breathe life into the concept that would become the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation.
