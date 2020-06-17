Gavel in court room (copy) (copy)

Stock photo

 moodboard/

RALEIGH — A civil and criminal defense attorney from Greensboro has been named to fill a vacancy on Guilford County's District Court.

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Kelvin D. Smith to fill the seat vacated by Mark Cummings, who the News & Observer reported earlier this year resigned in December after a more than yearlong investigation into misconduct. 

Cooper announced the appointment on Friday.

Smith runs his own law firm and also is a member of the North Carolina Bar Association, the North Carolina Advocates for Justice, and the Guilford County Association of Black Lawyers, Cooper's office said in a news release announcing the appointment. Smith earned his Juris Doctor at the Charlotte School of Law and his Bachelor of Science degree at N.C. A&T.

Cummings, who had been elected to a four-year term in 2016, said in a Dec. 31 Facebook post that he has returned to private practice.

Recommended for you

Load comments