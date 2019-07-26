GREENSBORO — You may have noticed that some cities have taglines to boost travel and tourism.
Chances are, city leaders didn't just wake up one day with the perfect tagline on their lips. Such slogans as "Charlotte's got a lot" and Asheville's "Discovery, inside and out" were likely coined after somebody did a marketing study.
The Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau wants a slogan too, so it's starting its research by surveying the people of Greensboro and people who live outside of the city to get their impressions.
The bureau wants to know what you think, good and bad, about your city. The survey is available through Friday, Aug. 2.
In the end, that slogan will be just the most visible sign of a mountain of data tourism officials hope to gather about the city.
Topics include quality of life, cost of living, possible barriers to people coming to live here and how a resident would describe Greensboro to outsiders.
For example, one question asks, "What three words or phrases would you use to describe Greensboro: As a place to live, As a place to visit, As a place to work."
Another question asks participants to play city ambassador: "You're in Atlanta (or New York or Chicago) and a resident asks you what Greensboro is like. In one or two sentences, how would you answer them to get them interested in the area?"
Henri Fourrier, the Convention and Visitors Bureau president and CEO, talked about the group's goal on a YouTube video produced by the city: "We’ve been doing a pretty good job but we want to do even better. We want to be able to call our city by a brand or an image much like Charlotte says in their tagline ‘Charlotte’s got a lot.'"
Fourrier added, "We’re trying to come up with something that would be real catchy for the city of Greensboro and all the residents and workers here that they could use every day."
To take the survey, go to www.visitgreensboronc.com and scroll to the bottom of the page for the headline: "We want to hear from you."