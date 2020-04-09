Mask Manufacturing

Some of the masks being made at Hudson’s Hill. The company is one of several local companies helping make masks.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — From food, to discounts to needed medical supplies, the community has stepped up to help out, Cone Health says.

And the hospital system wants to say thank you.

Cone Health said in a news release it has started "Thank-You Thursdays" to celebrate and show their appreciation for the community's help amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each Thursday, Cone Health will recognize donors on its website and social media channels (@ConeHealth on Twitter and @conehealth on Instagram).

“During this ever-changing and unprecedented time, individuals, corporations and non-profits have demonstrated kindness and a willingness to be right here with us,” Michelle Schneider, Cone Health's vice president and chief philanthropy officer, said in the release. “We are incredibly grateful.”

The hospital system lists more than 110 people, groups and companies for donating medical supplies. Another about 30 were recognized for donating food, services or offering employees discounts.

See who Cone Health recognized today.

Read our stories on some of the donors here, here and here.

And here are some photos from one local company's efforts to supply masks to Cone Health:

