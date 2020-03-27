GREENSBORO — Cone Health has received confirmation that one of its patients has tested positive for COVID-19, which would be the first known case among its hospitals, according to a spokesman for the health system.
No further details about where the patient is hospitalized will be released to protect the patient's privacy, Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said late Friday.
Cone Health has hospitals in Guilford, Alamance and Rockingham counties. It was not immediately known how many hospitalized patients at Cone Health locations are awaiting test results for possible coronavirus symptoms. A delay of up to a week to receive results is not uncommon at this time, Allred said.
On Thursday, an infectious-disease expert told the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners that Forsyth Medical Center has more than 50 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to have it.
State data show 77 people are hospitalized with the illness as of Friday, although it doesn't indicate how many patients are hospitalized in each county.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported at least 763 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina as of Friday. Citing state and county health department data, the (Raleigh) News & Observer's count was 883 on Friday.
Guilford County's health department is reporting 32 known cases here as of Friday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Cone’s first positive case comes the same day Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stay-at-home order for the state beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. Cone Health officials had joined other N.C. health care systems in encouraging such a statewide order to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming hospitals.
