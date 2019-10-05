GREENSBORO — Runners and walkers raised nearly $96,500 on Saturday for breast cancer support services.

The 27th annual Women's Only 5K Walk & Run drew 2,328 participants, Cone Health said in a news release. 

Bethany Pace of Climax took first place in 21 minutes, 25 seconds. Alicia Rogers of Oak Ridge finished second with a time of 22:20.

Entry fees benefit the Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Cone Health Alight Program. The Mammography Scholarship Fund provides screening mammograms to women who are uninsured or lack the financial means to pay for the screening. The Alight Program helps with the everyday needs of breast cancer patients in treatment, such as financial assistance, educational materials, peer mentoring and support groups.

Cone Health Cancer Center sees more cases of breast cancer than any other type. Last year, Cone Health treated 981 cases of breast cancer, the hospital system said.

