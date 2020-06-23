GREENSBORO — If you've had to put off a knee replacement or a heart procedure at Cone Health, the wait is over.
The health system issued a release saying it has resumed all services such as office visits, operations, tests and procedures at all of its facilities, including urgent care clinics and primary care offices, have returned to normal.
Waiting rooms have also reopened.
People who have delayed appointments or put off a mammogram, colonoscopy, surgery or other medical care are urged to contact their doctor to reschedule.
While services, tests and procedures have resumed, Cone Health's visitor restriction policy remains in place due to the large number of COVID-19 cases still being seen in the area. That means no visitation to patients 18 or older with some exceptions.
The health system's regular services have been on hold since March 18 when the network began preparations for COVID-19.
The return to normal services is part of a phased plan that began in mid-May.
"We have adequate supplies of PPE, and COVID-19 cases remain manageable at our Green Valley hospital, our Covid-19 facility,” Mary Jo Cagle, MD, chief operating officer of Cone Health, said in the release.
Full services does come with some changes.
Clear acrylic sneeze guards are in place in areas where staff interact with the public and there are fewer chairs in waiting areas to enable social distancing.
Employees and patients must wear masks. Many caregivers also wear face shields.
Employees are screened daily for symptoms of sickness and people are being tested for COVID-19 before being admitted to a hospital or undergoing surgery.
Dr. Bruce Swords, chief physician executive for Cone Health, said if COVID-19 cases were to climb or testing supplies and personal protective equipment become harder to obtain, services would be reduced again.
For more information about services and visitation restrictions, visit www.conehealth.com.
