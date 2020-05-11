GREENSBORO - As planned, Cone Health resumed some surgeries and procedures today as part of a phased approach to offering its full range of services.
Many services such as elective surgeries were halted in March to help stop the spread of coronavirus, a highly contagious respiratory illness.
"These are operations and procedures that do not require ventilation and typically don’t result in needing intensive care or a prolonged hospital stay," Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said in an email.
Allred said some surgeries and procedures resumed at:
• Moses Cone Surgery Center
• Wesley Long Surgery Center
• Mebane Surgical Center
• Wesley Long Main Operating Room (for total joint replacements only)
• Alamance Regional Medical Center Main Operating Room (for total joint replacements only)
• Catheterization labs and interventional radiology labs at Alamance Regional Medical Center and Moses Cone Hospital
"The safety of our patients and staff is our key metric," Allred said. "If we continue having sufficient levels of PPE (personal protective equipment) and testing, and the growth in the number of COVID-19 cases remains manageable, then we will add more surgeries and procedures in the weeks ahead. Of course, adherence to social distancing guidelines and stay at home orders help and Cone Health remains grateful to the public for doing their part."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.