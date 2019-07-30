GREENSBORO — Cone Health hospitals have been recognized as High Performing Hospitals for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report.
A release from Cone said ratings indicate that care was significantly better than the national average in at least one of the conditions that people are most likely to go to a hospital for.
For the 2019-20 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in nine procedures and conditions. Fewer than one-third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating, and only 57 earned this rating in all 9 procedures and conditions.
Annie Penn Hospital, Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital (listed as Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital) are rated High Performing in the following categories:
Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortic valve surgery
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Colon cancer surgery
- Heart bypass surgery
- Heart failure
- Hip replacement
- Knee replacement
Alamance Regional Medical Center earned its first High Performing. The ranking is for heart failure care.
Annie Penn Hospital, Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital earned their first Best Hospital ranking in urology.
The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators.
The Procedures & Conditions ratings were produced by U.S. News analysts.