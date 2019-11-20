Cone Health Elmsley Square

Cone Health's new primary care at Elmsley Square.

GREENSBORO — Cone Health opened a new primary care facility at 3711 Elmsley Court, Suite 101 at Elmsley Square.

In a release, Cone Health announced the opening of the 5,600-square-foot facility which brings medical services to patients and families in southeast Greensboro.

Family nurse practitioner Kimberly Harris provides care 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday.

Cone Health plans to open an urgent care center next to new Elmsley Square primary care in December.

