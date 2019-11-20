GREENSBORO — Cone Health opened a new primary care facility at 3711 Elmsley Court, Suite 101 at Elmsley Square.
In a release, Cone Health announced the opening of the 5,600-square-foot facility which brings medical services to patients and families in southeast Greensboro.
Family nurse practitioner Kimberly Harris provides care 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday.
Cone Health plans to open an urgent care center next to new Elmsley Square primary care in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.